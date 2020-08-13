Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC Sells 365 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded down $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $43.04. The company had a trading volume of 772,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,894,818. The firm has a market cap of $190.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.29. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $75.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Standpoint Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

