Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PM traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.99. 142,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,814,733. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.16. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The stock has a market cap of $122.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.07.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

