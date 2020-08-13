Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,753 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 173,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,809,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $5.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.71. 5,504,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,842,758. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $203.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.11.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. TheStreet raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.