Compass Point Downgrades FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) to Neutral

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) was downgraded by stock analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $16.50 price target on the stock. Compass Point’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.79% from the company’s previous close.

FSK has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.88.

Shares of NYSE FSK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.37. 5,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,700. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.49.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 73.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak sold 65,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $243,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,648 shares in the company, valued at $146,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 445,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total transaction of $1,621,106.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 588,515 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,826. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 14.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 3.0% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 113,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 3.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 108,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 77,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 1.5% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 330,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

