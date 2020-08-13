Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Conifer had a negative net margin of 12.72% and a negative return on equity of 31.59%.

Shares of CNFR stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $3.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average is $3.05. Conifer has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Conifer alerts:

In other Conifer news, Director Joseph D. Sarafa purchased 27,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $83,604.00. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conifer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.