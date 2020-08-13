Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Covetrus from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Covetrus from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Covetrus from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covetrus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.80.

Get Covetrus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CVET traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.74. 8,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,673. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Covetrus has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.85.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Covetrus will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 52,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $1,092,378.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,352.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,133.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 17,415 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 2nd quarter worth $1,424,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 1,085.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 16,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 534.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 69,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 58,417 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.