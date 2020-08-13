Crossvault Capital Management LLC Grows Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,940 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up 2.9% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 632.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $41,792.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,175.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $1,743,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 721,026 shares of company stock valued at $135,591,548 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $195.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,690,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,592,395. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $209.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $175.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,083.94, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $172.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.21.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

