Crossvault Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,655 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 2.9% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 128,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 54,010 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 664.9% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 118,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,599,000 after buying an additional 102,689 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 50.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 56,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 19,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 40.1% during the second quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,002,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,502,634. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $101.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.72. The stock has a market cap of $167.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

