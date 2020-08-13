Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Issues Earnings Results

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 13.58%.

Crown Crafts stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 35,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,777. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $49.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Crown Crafts has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $7.93.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Crown Crafts from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

