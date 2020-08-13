Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 2.2% of Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $26,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 38,462.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,878,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $259,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,521 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $141,809,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,802,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $941,564,000 after purchasing an additional 619,550 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 21.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,778,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $384,630,000 after purchasing an additional 488,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2,765.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 473,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $65,569,000 after purchasing an additional 457,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $207.31. The stock had a trading volume of 71,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $207.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total transaction of $5,371,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,062.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 11,014 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.61, for a total transaction of $1,824,028.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,708,339.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 427,955 shares of company stock valued at $82,882,475. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.73.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

