Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Posts Earnings Results

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

DARE stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,767. The company has a market cap of $32.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.86. Dare Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07.

Get Dare Bioscience alerts:

DARE has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Dare Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on Dare Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Aegis restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Dare Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Dare Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dare Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.