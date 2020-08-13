DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.86 EPS

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 318.61% and a negative return on equity of 200.83%.

DRIO stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.10. 1,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,437. DarioHealth has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average is $7.49. The company has a market cap of $53.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRIO. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $8.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ThinkEquity started coverage on DarioHealth in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

