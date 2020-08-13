Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Shares Gap Up to $68.17

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.40, but opened at $68.17. Emerson Electric shares last traded at $70.29, with a volume of 5,554,715 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cowen raised Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.25. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

In other news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 107.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.8% during the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 12,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 186.8% during the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 13.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 183,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 21,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

