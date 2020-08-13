Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETON traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.71. 8,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.31. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average is $5.31.

ETON has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.

