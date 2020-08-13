Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2020

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETON traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.71. 8,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.31. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average is $5.31.

ETON has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?    

Earnings History for Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON)

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit