Evonik Industries’ (EVK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €26.50 ($31.18) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($35.88) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evonik Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €25.50 ($30.00).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of EVK traded up €0.29 ($0.34) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €25.16 ($29.60). The stock had a trading volume of 771,817 shares. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €23.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €22.92.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.