Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

XCUR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.32. 129,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,010. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26. Exicure has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $3.84.

In other news, major shareholder Aurasense Llc sold 10,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $28,851.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,257,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,859,090.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Exicure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Exicure in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Exicure in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Exicure in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.55.

Exicure Company Profile

