Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Saybrook Capital NC

Saybrook Capital NC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.3% of Saybrook Capital NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the first quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 52.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Standpoint Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.04. The stock had a trading volume of 772,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,894,818. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $75.18. The company has a market cap of $190.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

