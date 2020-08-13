Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2020

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

EYEN stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.64. 9,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,961. Eyenovia has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $6.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.31. The firm has a market cap of $98.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.41.

EYEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Eyenovia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Earnings History for Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit