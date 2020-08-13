Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

EYEN stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.64. 9,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,961. Eyenovia has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $6.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.31. The firm has a market cap of $98.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.41.

EYEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Eyenovia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

