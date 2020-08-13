Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2020

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

EYEN traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.64. 9,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,961. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.31. Eyenovia has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Eyenovia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eyenovia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Earnings History for Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit