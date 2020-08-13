Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

EYEN traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.64. 9,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,961. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.31. Eyenovia has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.41.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Eyenovia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eyenovia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.