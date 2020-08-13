Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Acquires 3,465 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $373,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 280.2% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 11,455 shares during the period. CenturyLink Investment Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.24. 479,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,159,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -629.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $45.32 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.11 and its 200-day moving average is $59.79.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.07.

In other news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

