Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Buys 12,891 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 5,025.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in AT&T by 12.9% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 323,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after acquiring an additional 36,949 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 2.8% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 41,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, CenturyLink Investment Management Co increased its stake in AT&T by 13.4% in the first quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 62,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.91. 1,026,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,686,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $215.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.96. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.16.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

