Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Cuts Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC cut its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,835 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 2.2% of Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $26,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. State Street Corp grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,288,879,000 after buying an additional 439,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,327,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,829,814,000 after buying an additional 639,833 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,470,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,665,646,000 after buying an additional 227,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Medtronic by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,477,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,576,100,000 after buying an additional 1,035,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,226,986 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,282,989,000 after buying an additional 199,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.55.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.27. 125,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,212,452. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.71. The company has a market cap of $136.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

