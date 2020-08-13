Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Cuts Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lessened its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 324.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equifax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.81.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.69, for a total value of $100,460.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Bryson R. Koehler sold 8,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,478.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,303,414. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Equifax stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.74. The company had a trading volume of 13,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,954. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.01 and a 1-year high of $181.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $982.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.62 million. Equifax had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 28.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

