Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Decreases Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC decreased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $2.35 on Thursday, reaching $461.16. 13,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,731. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $487.95. The stock has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $440.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.75.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 20.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORLY. BidaskClub lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $437.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 target price (up previously from $475.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $431.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.42.

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.74, for a total transaction of $4,257,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,600,972.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $1,187,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,040,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,589 shares of company stock worth $15,626,658 in the last three months. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

