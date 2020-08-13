Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Lowers Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,036 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 54.4% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $204.38. 797,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,280. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.68. The company has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $166.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.76.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 50,797 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total transaction of $9,726,609.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total value of $306,891.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,926,776.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,891 shares of company stock valued at $14,500,154 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

