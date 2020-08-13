Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Lowers Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 88.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 189,770 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 30,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.02. 235,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,319,801. The company has a market cap of $167.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $125.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.79.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

