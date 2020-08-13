Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Purchases 501,031 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 125.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 899,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501,031 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for 3.8% of Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $46,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 20.0% in the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 33,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 19,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 220,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $12,939,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $56.01. 355,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,697,287. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.24.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

