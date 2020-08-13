Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Sells 2,147 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 3.2% of Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $38,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after buying an additional 6,394,036 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,619,569,000 after buying an additional 4,236,566 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6,224.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $821,695,000 after buying an additional 3,897,184 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1,141.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $642,580,000 after buying an additional 3,542,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,859,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $261.45. 816,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,763,848. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.61. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $278.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 6.02.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FB. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Facebook from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.21.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $46,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,397 shares of company stock valued at $13,182,847. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.