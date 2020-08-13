Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Sells 44,936 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC reduced its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,629 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 44,936 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 2.4% of Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $29,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 44.0% during the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 12,577 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,915 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $2,280,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.8% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $130.97. The stock had a trading volume of 515,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,128,102. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.73 and a 200 day moving average of $116.06. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.27, a PEG ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.37.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.