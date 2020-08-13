Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Sells 64,052 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lessened its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 64,052 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises 2.2% of Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC owned about 0.05% of Truist Financial worth $27,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Truist Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 86,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 23,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.80. The stock had a trading volume of 243,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,036,424. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

In related news, Director Nido R. Qubein acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.98 per share, with a total value of $379,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,043.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $3,166,732.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 782,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,713,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFC. Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cfra cut their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.