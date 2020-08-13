Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Sells 716 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lessened its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 246,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group comprises approximately 2.1% of Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $25,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 96,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,443,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $1,723,000. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 37.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 42,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNC stock traded down $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $111.00. 76,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,967,601. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $161.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.24.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Standpoint Research started coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Stephens upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.21.

In other news, Director Richard J. Harshman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.55 per share, with a total value of $97,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,182.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

