Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Reik & CO. LLC

Reik & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Fastenal accounts for 0.2% of Reik & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.7% during the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 29,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 36.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.00. 105,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,901,765. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.57. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.10.

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 28,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $1,301,776.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,354.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total transaction of $477,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,854.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,684 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,618 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

