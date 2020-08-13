First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 19,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 25,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 33,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $272.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,822,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,293,766. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.11. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $274.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a $0.424 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

