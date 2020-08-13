First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in Ecolab by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 32,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 103,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 530,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,617,000 after acquiring an additional 36,335 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 12,235 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.20, for a total transaction of $2,596,267.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,752.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $806,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,973.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,835 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,509 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $196.72. 16,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,634,845. The stock has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.88.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Boenning Scattergood raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gabelli lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, G.Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.92.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

