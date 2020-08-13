First Hawaiian Bank Has $6.93 Million Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,651 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,072 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,862,000 after purchasing an additional 191,403 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,876,628,000 after purchasing an additional 303,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,173,000 after purchasing an additional 216,078 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Nomura increased their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.87.

Shares of HD traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $281.40. The stock had a trading volume of 142,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,368,062. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $282.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.