First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 330,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,880 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.36.

Shares of MO traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.65. The company had a trading volume of 196,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,449,212. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $52.45. The stock has a market cap of $81.40 billion, a PE ratio of -83.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

