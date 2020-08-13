First Interstate Bank Acquires 3,264 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,884 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,631 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,653 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Autodesk by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 955 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 31,770 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Autodesk from $233.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. OTR Global cut Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $6.61 on Thursday, reaching $238.18. 63,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,837. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.39. The company has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.00, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.56. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $251.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.96 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 230.16% and a net margin of 8.91%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total value of $1,667,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,596,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,730 shares of company stock valued at $12,807,378. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

