First Interstate Bank Boosts Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,038 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 0.8% of First Interstate Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 18.9% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,516 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $507,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 956,562 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $92,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 55.2% during the first quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $552,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.98. 515,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,128,102. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.06. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $238.15 billion, a PE ratio of -212.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.37.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.