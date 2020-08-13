First Interstate Bank Buys 870 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

First Interstate Bank grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 59 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REGN traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $610.86. The company had a trading volume of 13,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,934. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $626.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $530.37. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $271.37 and a 1-year high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.56.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 696 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.46, for a total transaction of $455,504.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,689,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 783 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.49, for a total transaction of $452,174.67. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 307,849 shares in the company, valued at $177,779,719.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,606 shares of company stock worth $32,451,409. 11.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $487.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $584.46.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

