First Interstate Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Interstate Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 52.1% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.52. 504,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,920,295. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $242.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

