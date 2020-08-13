First Interstate Bank Grows Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,184 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,703,718 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $155,396,000 after purchasing an additional 26,310 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 18,089 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 24,605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.41. 495,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,861,476. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.65 and a 200 day moving average of $83.47. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,794 shares of company stock valued at $22,030,228 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.