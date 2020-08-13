First Interstate Bank Grows Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Interstate Bank boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 111.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 9.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 626,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,700,000 after buying an additional 52,750 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Philip Morris International by 29.2% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 335,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,511,000 after buying an additional 75,841 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 39.6% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 6.5% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 83,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $776,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.07.

NYSE PM traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.15. 153,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,814,733. The company has a market cap of $122.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.16. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

