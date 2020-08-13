First Interstate Bank Has $1.03 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First Interstate Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,555 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 154.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,727,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $625,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,269 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,340,745 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $496,529,000 after purchasing an additional 202,855 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,443,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $413,137,000 after purchasing an additional 757,376 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Target by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,278,923 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Target by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,039,465 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $375,549,000 after buying an additional 469,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $134.84. 192,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,402,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.79. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $81.15 and a 52 week high of $135.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.90.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.68.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 7,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $889,874.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,270,882.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $1,220,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,375,388.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,524 shares of company stock worth $4,623,219. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

