First Interstate Bank Has $3.06 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

First Interstate Bank lessened its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,818 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,395,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,109,329,000 after purchasing an additional 645,024 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 47.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,136,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $744,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,883 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335,834 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $403,607,000 after buying an additional 62,064 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its position in FedEx by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,565,436 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $311,084,000 after buying an additional 135,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in FedEx by 212.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,047 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $256,592,000 after buying an additional 1,438,225 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FedEx from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on FedEx from $153.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on FedEx from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.92.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $1.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $203.73. The company had a trading volume of 174,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,660. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $206.24. The stock has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.34 and its 200 day moving average is $137.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total transaction of $1,644,480.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $3,383,744.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,366 shares in the company, valued at $11,714,875.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,107 shares of company stock worth $6,749,723. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.