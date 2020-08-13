First Interstate Bank Has $4.48 Million Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 230.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,940 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $206.49. 1,684,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,447,061. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.44.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.94%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

