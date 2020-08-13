First Interstate Bank Has $853,000 Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

First Interstate Bank boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.4% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 67.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total value of $306,891.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,926,776.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 10,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.96, for a total transaction of $1,844,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,844 shares in the company, valued at $5,826,178.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,891 shares of company stock worth $14,500,154 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.76.

Shares of NSC traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $204.38. 797,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,280. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $219.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.07 and a 200 day moving average of $176.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

