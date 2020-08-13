First Interstate Bank Lowers Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Interstate Bank cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,724 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,389 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Comcast by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 33,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.5% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.0% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 25,264 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.6% in the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,806,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $197.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day moving average is $39.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.