First Interstate Bank Purchases 1,155 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First Interstate Bank increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $229.13. 26,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,411. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.07 and a 200-day moving average of $195.56. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $140.84 and a 52 week high of $229.34.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.