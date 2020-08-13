First Interstate Bank Purchases 13,451 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Interstate Bank increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,241 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,451 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.3% of First Interstate Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 41,753 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,299,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,469,000 after acquiring an additional 377,232 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 110,482 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 76,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,908,928 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,032,000 after acquiring an additional 39,583 shares in the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded down $5.36 on Thursday, reaching $42.74. 5,504,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,842,758. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.11. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

