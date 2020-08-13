First Interstate Bank Purchases 301 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

First Interstate Bank boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,579 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 0.7% of First Interstate Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Retirement Network increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in Facebook by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $46,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,795 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total value of $371,223.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,397 shares of company stock valued at $13,182,847. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB stock traded up $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $261.30. The company had a trading volume of 816,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,763,848. The firm has a market cap of $740.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $240.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $278.89.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FB. Bank of America raised their price objective on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Argus raised their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.21.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

